J&K: Search operation underway in Baramullah, terrorists suspected to be hiding

A search operation is underway in of Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district with some terrorists suspected to be trapped in Binnar area, said reports.

Earlier today, an army convoy was attacked by militants near Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists attacked SICOP complex at Bijbehara town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district where CRPF and Army troop were stationed.

A gunshot was heard near a CRPF camp on Saturday morning, triggering panic in the area, a police official said. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the area was cordoned off soon after the attack.

