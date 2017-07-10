J&K police statement on Amarnath yatra attack

The Jammu and Kashmir police in a release said that terrorists had initially attacked a bullet proof police bunker at Botengoo. The fire was retaliated. Initially there were no reports of injuries.

Thereafter the terrorists fired on a police naka near Khanabal, the police statement also read. The fire was retaliated. A tourist bus was hit by bullets in which 18 tourists were injured, the statement also read.

Among them six died while the rest are being treated as hospital, the police also said. The bus was on its way to Jammu from Baltal and was not part of the convoy the statement by the police also said.

OneIndia News