J&K: Pakistan opens heavy fire in Nowshera, Indian Army retaliates

Pakistan Army on Thursday initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics & mortars along the Line of Control in Nowshera & KG sectors of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, since early morning.

The Indian Army posts are retaliating strongly & effectively. The firing is presently on.However, there were no reports of any casualties.

Earlier on May 28, an Army porter was killed and another injured as Pakistan Army on Sunday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control and fired at them in Jammu and Kashmir's Keran sector.

"Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Keran sector Saturday by resorting to unprovoked firing, resulting in death of one army porter and injuries to another," an Army official was quoted as saying.

Pakistan violated the ceasefire more than 1,345 times during the last three years.

OneIndia News