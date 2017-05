Pakistan Army on Sunday fired at unarmed Indian civilian porters working in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir killing one porter and injuring another.

Earlier today, the Indian Army shot dead an intruder along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

Troops along the LoC in Krishnagati sector of Poonch district shot dead the intruder around 0230 hours, an Army officer said.

An Army spokesman said the intruder was shot dead in an ambush.

OneIndia News