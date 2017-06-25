J-K: Pak violates ceasefire again in Naushera, Army retaliates

Pakistan on Sunday resorted to ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector from 6:30 am, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, according to news agency ANI. The Pakistani troops resorted to indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic weapons, and mortar shelling.

The ceasefire violation comes days after an attack by a Pakistani special forces team that sneaked 600 metres across the LoC into the Poonch sector and killed two Indian jawans and lost one Border Action Team (BAT) member in retaliatory action.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistani forces used automatic weapons and shelling mortars and violated ceasefire along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

OneIndia News