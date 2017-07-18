J&K: Pak resorts to ceasefire violation in Poonch sector again

The Pakistani troops on Tuesday resorted ceasefire violation yet againg in BG and Poonch sectors of the Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian forces are said to be giving a befitting response to the unprovoked violation by the Pakistan which occured around 6.45 am today.

On Monday, an army jawan and a 7-year-old girl were killled during the violation of ceasefire by Pakistan in Poonch's Balakote and Rajouri's Manjakote regions along the LoC. Two civilians were also injured in the firing at Poonch where the little girl was killed. The jawan was killed in firing at Rajouri.

On Saturday, an Indian Army soldier was killed in the unprovoked firing by the Pakistani forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector. The martyred soldier, Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer, was a native of Poonch. Lance Naik Mohammed Naseer was severely injured in the fire exchange earlier. He later died of his injuries.

OneIndia News