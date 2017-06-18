J-K: Militants shot dead civilian in Pulwama

Srinagar, Jun 17: Militants shot dead a civilian in Pulwama district of south Kashmir, police said. Aijaz Ahmad Malik (27) was shot at and critically injured by militants outside his residence at Arrubugh in Pulwama around 10.30 PM, a police official said.

Malik was rushed to a hospital here for treatment but succumbed to injuries., the official added. It was not immediately known why the militants targeted the civilian, he said.

On Friday evening, six policemen patrolling in Achabal locality of Anantnag district were attacked by about 10-15 heavily-armed terrorists. The terrorists, after the ambush was over, got into the police vehicle and sprayed bullets at the policemen from point-blank range to disfigure their faces.

PTI