J&K: Militants open fire on army convoy in Bijbehara

Army convoy attacked by militants near Bijbehara in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday. However, no injuries have been reported so far, area cordoned off.

Earlier on Saturday, terrorists attacked SICOP complex at Bijbehara town in south Kashmir's Anantnag district where CRPF and Army troop were stationed.

A gunshot was heard near a CRPF camp on Saturday morning, triggering panic in the area, a police official said. No casualties were reported in the incident. However, the area was cordoned off soon after the attack.

