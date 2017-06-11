J&K: Militants fire at policeman in Shopian, leaves him injured

Srinagar, Jun 11: Militants fired upon a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, leaving him injured.

#Visuals from J&K: Terrorists fired upon policeman identified as Khurshid Ahmad, outside SOG camp at Shopian's Imam Sahib. pic.twitter.com/E7Oeba9VLU — ANI (@ANI_news) June 11, 2017

The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district near the the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police official said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Khursheed Ahmad, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the sub-district hospital. Police have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

On June 3, militants ambushed a military convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district

PTI