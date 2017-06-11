J&K: Militants fire at policeman in Shopian, leaves him injured

Srinagar, Jun 11: Militants fired upon a policeman outside his camp in south Kashmir's Shopian district on Sunday, leaving him injured.

The shooting happened in Imam Sahib area of the district near the the camp of the special operations group (SOG) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, a police official said.

Special Police Officer (SPO) Khursheed Ahmad, who was injured in the attack, was rushed to the sub-district hospital. Police have launched a hunt to nab the attackers, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

On June 3, militants ambushed a military convoy on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in south Kashmir's Kulgam district

PTI

Story first published: Sunday, June 11, 2017, 16:05 [IST]
