J-K: A militant of Al-Badr group gunned down in Budgam

The slain terroist has been identified as Muzzafar Ahmed, he was part of LeT before.

A terrorist belonging to militant group Al-Badr was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Machu area in Budgam district early on Friday morning, said reports.

The slain terroist has been identified as Muzzafar Ahmed. He was killed in an encounter with a joint team by a army and police.

As per reports, Muzzafar Ahmed was earlier part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) before joining Al-Badr .

