J-K: A militant of Al-Badr group gunned down in Budgam

A terrorist belonging to militant group Al-Badr was gunned down by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Machu area in Budgam district early on Friday morning, said reports.

#FLASH: Al-Badr terrorist Muzzafar Ahmed killed in encounter with Army &Police in Machu area of district Budgam (J&K) in early morning hours — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

The slain terroist has been identified as Muzzafar Ahmed. He was killed in an encounter with a joint team by a army and police.

As per reports, Muzzafar Ahmed was earlier part of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) before joining Al-Badr .

OneIndia News