J-K: Masrat Alam re-arrested after release

Separatist leader Masrat Alam, who was released from Kathua district jail on Thursday, has been re-arrested, said reports.

The hard-line Hurriyat leader was in custody under the Public Safety Act since April 2015.

He was released earlier in the day following a Jammu and Kashmir High Court's order on Tuesday. His subsequent arrest is said to be in connection with another case.

Last year, he was arrested in Srinagar for raising Pakistan flag and shouting anti-India slogans.

Alam is currently the general secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

OneIndia News