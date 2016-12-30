J-K: Masrat Alam re-arrested after release

The hard-line Hurriyat leader was in custody under the Public Safety Act since April 2015.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Separatist leader Masrat Alam, who was released from Kathua district jail on Thursday, has been re-arrested, said reports.

Masrat Alam
Hardline Hurriyat leader Masrat Alam

The hard-line Hurriyat leader was in custody under the Public Safety Act since April 2015.

He was released earlier in the day following a Jammu and Kashmir High Court's order on Tuesday. His subsequent arrest is said to be in connection with another case.

Last year, he was arrested in Srinagar for raising Pakistan flag and shouting anti-India slogans.

Alam is currently the general secretary of the All Parties Hurriyat Conference led by Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

separatist, masrat alam, kashmir, hurriyat, arrest

Story first published: Friday, December 30, 2016, 0:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 30, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 