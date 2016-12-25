J-K: Man shot dead by suspected militants

Srinagar, Dec 25: Suspected militants shot dead a person in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday evening, police said.

Nazir Ahmad Mir was shot at by suspected militants near his residence at Bahrampora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said.

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorists opened fire in Bahrampora village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, one dead. — ANI (@ANI_news) December 25, 2016

Mir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said. A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, police said.

PTI