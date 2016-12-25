J-K: Man shot dead by suspected militants

A man died when suspected militants opened fire in Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Srinagar, Dec 25: Suspected militants shot dead a person in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Sunday evening, police said.

Nazir Ahmad Mir was shot at by suspected militants near his residence at Bahrampora in Dangiwacha area of the district, a police official said.

Mir was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said. A case has been registered and a hunt is on to nab the assailants, police said.

Story first published: Sunday, December 25, 2016, 22:26 [IST]
