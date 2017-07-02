J&K: Malangpora area cordoned-off, terrorists suspected to be hiding

Security forces have cordoned-off Malangpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening as terrorists are suspected to be area.

Joint teams of the army, police and the CRPF are conducting search operations, said reports.

On Saturday, the security forces gunned down Lashkar-e-Tayiba's area commander Bashir Lashkari and his associate Azad Malik at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. The two terrorists were killed following several hours of stand off which was disrupted by locals pelting stones.

