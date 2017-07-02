J&K: Malangpora area cordoned-off, terrorists suspected to be hiding

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Security forces have cordoned-off Malangpora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Sunday evening as terrorists are suspected to be area.

File photo of security forces in action in Kashmir
File photo of security forces in action in Kashmir (Representative Image)

Joint teams of the army, police and the CRPF are conducting search operations, said reports.

On Saturday, the security forces gunned down Lashkar-e-Tayiba's area commander Bashir Lashkari and his associate Azad Malik at Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir. The two terrorists were killed following several hours of stand off which was disrupted by locals pelting stones.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, terrorists, army, police, crpf, pulwama, search, security forces

Other articles published on Jul 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...