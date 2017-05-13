J&K: LeT terror module busted, five arrested

A terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, said reports.

Five persons have been arrested and a cache of weapons were also seized.

In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and arrested a militant along with nine others who were 'influencing' young and innocent boys in Baramulla district.

In April, the Delhi Police special cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an ISIS-inspired terror module spanning five states. Three persons were arrested then.

OneIndia News