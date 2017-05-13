J&K: LeT terror module busted, five arrested

Five persons have been arrested and a cache of weapons were also seized.

A terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Saturday, said reports.

File photo of army during an operation in Kashmir
In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and arrested a militant along with nine others who were 'influencing' young and innocent boys in Baramulla district.

In April, the Delhi Police special cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an ISIS-inspired terror module spanning five states. Three persons were arrested then.

