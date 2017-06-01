J&K: LeT module busted in Bandipora, 5 arrested

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday busted a Lashkar-e-Taiba module in Bandipora.

Reports say that five over the ground workers of the militant group were also arrested.

On May 13, a terror module of the Lashkar-e-Taiba was busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district. Five persons were arrested and a cache of weapons were also seized.

In February this year, Jammu and Kashmir police busted a module of Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit and arrested a militant along with nine others who were 'influencing' young and innocent boys in Baramulla district.

In April, the Delhi Police special cell and Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) busted an ISIS-inspired terror module spanning five states. Three persons were arrested then.

