J-K: Internet services shut in Anantnag; schools closed after 3 terrorists killed

All the schools and colleges in Kashmir's Anantnag district has been closed following the killing of three terrorists killed in an encounter between terrorists & security forces on Monday night.

Also, the mobile internet services has been suspended to prevent the spreading rumours, said a police official.

Three militants, Showket Lohar, a resident of Arwani; Muzaffar Hajam, a resident of Danvethpora, Kokernag and Naseer Ahmad, resident of Hakhoora Badasgam presently settled at Pehru village were killed in an ambush last night.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Wani Hama village in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

OneIndia News