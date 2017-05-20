J&K: Infiltration bid foiled, two militants gunned down

The security forces gunned down two militants attempting to infiltrate in Jammu and Kashmir's Nowgam region on Saturday.

The soldiers have lost their lives in the operation which is still underway, said reports.

On Thursday, one policeman and a civilian sustained injuries after militants lobbed grenades at a police station in Srinagar. Militants attacked a police station in Safa Kadal.

Officials said that special police officer Samir Ahmad was injured in the incident. The injured cop was shifted to the police control room hospital.

Meanwhile, intense shelling by the Pakistani army has forced several families from Kashmir to migrate to temporary shelters this week.

OneIndia News