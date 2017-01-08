J&K and Himachal- Avalanche warning for some districts

Chandigarh, Jan 8 A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm today. A SASE advisory said the medium danger warning is in place for avalanche prone areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Riyasi of Jammu and Kashmir.

Medium-danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for areas in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. "People are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas during the warning period," it said.

SASE said snowfall had occurred at many places in J&K and HP since yesterday. Banihal Top (17 cm), Haddan Taj (12 cm), Neelam (10 cm), Drass (2 cm), Kanzalwan (15 cm) in J&K and Bahang (43 cm), Solang Nala (50 cm), Dhundi (58 cm) and Patsio (5 cm) in HP had received fresh snowfall.

