J&K and Himachal- Avalanche warning for some districts

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm January 8.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Chandigarh, Jan 8 A medium danger avalanche warning was issued today for some avalanche-prone districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh.

avalanche
Operations by the specialized teams of the Army and the Air Force in progress to rescue the soldiers hit by an avalanche in Siachen on Thursday. Ten soldiers of an Army Post located were hit by a massive avalanche. Image courtesy PTI.

Chandigarh-based Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment (SASE) issued the warning that would be valid for the next 24 hours starting at 5 pm today. A SASE advisory said the medium danger warning is in place for avalanche prone areas in Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Doda, Poonch and Riyasi of Jammu and Kashmir.

Medium-danger avalanche warning for the same period has also been issued for areas in Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul Spiti districts of Himachal Pradesh. "People are advised not to venture in avalanche prone areas during the warning period," it said.

SASE said snowfall had occurred at many places in J&K and HP since yesterday. Banihal Top (17 cm), Haddan Taj (12 cm), Neelam (10 cm), Drass (2 cm), Kanzalwan (15 cm) in J&K and Bahang (43 cm), Solang Nala (50 cm), Dhundi (58 cm) and Patsio (5 cm) in HP had received fresh snowfall.

PTI 

Read more about:

jammu and kashmir, himachal pradesh, chandigarh, avalanche

Story first published: Sunday, January 8, 2017, 16:35 [IST]
Other articles published on Jan 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 