J-K: Highway closed for traffic due to landslides

Jammu, Jun 30: The 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed on Friday for vehicular traffic due to blockade triggered by landslides in the Ramban and Udhampur districts.

Heavy rains triggered landslides on the highway at Nashri, Bali Nallah and Panthiyal areas in the day as a result of which few hundred were stranded.

"Due to heavy rains, there were 2-3 landslides on the highway stretch between Ramban and the Panthiyal area," a traffic police official said. Another major landslide took place on highway at Bali Nallah in Udhampur district, he said, adding there was a minor landslide near Nashri tunnel in Ramban district.

In view of the blockade, over 150 vehicles were stranded at various places enroute the highway. The men and machines of BRO are working to clear the highway to make it trafficable, he said.

The traffic police official, however, said the downpour was making the task difficult. Heavy rains, which have lashed several districts in the Jammu region, also caused water-logging and flood-like situation in various areas in Jammu.

