J&K: Gunmen loot Rs 5 lakh from bank in Pulwama

Some unidentified gunmen looted Rs 5 lakh from Illaquai Dehati bank in Wahibugh area of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The gunmen barged into the branch situated at Wahibug village in Pulwama district and looted around Rs five lakh.

A police official confirmed the incident and said they were collecting the details regarding this incident. Soon after the incident, police and forces cordoned off the area and started search operation to nab the gunmen.

In a second such incident, another bank was looted in Kashmir's Pulwama district in less than two hours, where the masked mam looted a bank with 1.5 lakh rupees.

The incident comes a day after unidentified gunmen robbed Rs 65,000 from another branch of the same bank in Kulgam district.

Reacting to the series of attacks on banks, Jammu & Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said, "Ask (militants) what do we achieve from looting of banks and killing of soldiers? I appeal to youth of J&K to help us ensure peace in the state"

OneIndia News