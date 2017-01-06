J-K: Gunmen fire at NC MLA Showkat Ganie's residence

Unidentified gunmen fired at National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday night, reported ANI.

The guard at Ganie's residence reportedly retailated the fire. There are no reports of any casualities.

J&K: Terrorists opened fire on a guard outside National conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence in Shopian, guard fired back in retaliation — ANI (@ANI_news) January 6, 2017

Ganie was not present at his home at the time of incident.

According to reports, Ganie had made headlines when he called Burhan Wani a 'freedom fighter'.

OneIndia News