J-K: Gunmen fire at NC MLA Showkat Ganie's residence

Gunmen opened fire at Showkat Ganie's residence in Shopian.

Unidentified gunmen fired at National Conference MLC Showkat Ganie's residence in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Thursday night, reported ANI.

The guard at Ganie's residence reportedly retailated the fire. There are no reports of any casualities.

Ganie was not present at his home at the time of incident.

According to reports, Ganie had made headlines when he called Burhan Wani a 'freedom fighter'.

