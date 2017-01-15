J-K: Gunfight erupts in Anantnag district

A gun battle erupted between security forces and militants on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

Police said that as soon as the security forces cordoned off Awoora near Pahalgam town following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

The security forces rushed reinforcements to the area to ensure that the militants didn't escape.

Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2017, 17:12 [IST]
