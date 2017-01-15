J-K: Gunfight erupts in Anantnag district

Srinagar, Jan 15: A gun battle erupted between security forces and militants on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district.

FLASH: Encounter underway between security forces and terrorists in Anantnag's Awoora village (J&K). More details awaited. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 15, 2017

Police said that as soon as the security forces cordoned off Awoora near Pahalgam town following information about the presence of the militants, they were fired at, triggering the fighting.

The security forces rushed reinforcements to the area to ensure that the militants didn't escape.

IANS