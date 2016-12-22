J-K: Gunbattle underway in Bandipore

A gunbattle is underway between security forces and terrorists in Hajin village of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district. The area was earlier cordoned off by the police and the army after they suspected the presence of terrorists.

#FLASH: Army and police cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora (J&K) early this morning, suspect presence of terrorists in the area. — ANI (@ANI_news) December 22, 2016

On November 28, a gunbattle had ensued between security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Langate area in Kupwara District.

On November 26, a soldier was killed in an encounter in the Sambal area of Jammu and Kashmir's Bandipore district. Two terrorists were also gunned down by security forces.

On November 30, terrorists had attacked an army camp in Nagrota, near Jammu. Seven soldiers, including two Majors, were killed and three terrorists were gunned down during the operation. The attack was third such big strike after Pathankot and Uri attacks this year.

There has been an increase in militant activity along the Indo-Pak border since India's surgical strikes in October.

