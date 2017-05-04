J&K: Gun battle between security forces, militants underway in Kulgam

A gun battle broke out between the security forces and the terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam region on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, two army personnel and a civilian were injured in an attack on Army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

The Indian Armed forces are undertaking a major operation in Kashmir to snuff out terrorists.

The operation comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel is being undertaken after videos of terrorists moving around freely in the Shopian district surfaced.

Around 30 villages are under the radar of the security forces where the terrorists are said to be holed up.

The operation is a coordinated one with the help of inputs from the Intelligence Bureau. IB officials have reported the presence of 160 terrorists in the Valley of which several have infiltrated from Pakistan.

