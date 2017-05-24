J&K: Grenade attack on CRPF, SOG camp in Shopian, one injured

By:
One civilian was injured on Wednesday after terrorists hurled grenade on CRPF and SOG camp in Imam Sahab area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, the injured civilian has been identified as Umer Rashid. The militants hurled grenade on SoG camp which missed the target and exploded on road injuring one civilian.

Earlier today, J&K bank's security guard foils attempt of bank loot by throwing chilli powder in eyes of terrorists in Shopian.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 24, 2017, 20:12 [IST]
