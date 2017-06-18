J&K govt to support family of slain cop Feroz Ahmed Dar

Srinagar, Jun 18: The Jammu and Kashmir government will support the family of Feroz Ahmed Dar, the police officer killed in an ambush by militants along with five other cops, and also provide free education to his children.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh visited Dar's home at Sangam in south Kashmir's Anantnag and offered condolences to the bereaved family, an official spokesman said today.

Expressing sympathies with the bereaved family, Singh assured the slain station house officer's father Abdul Rasheed Dar that the government will take care of the family and provide free education to the children.

The deputy chief minister directed the officials to dedicate a landmark like a public health centre in the name of the police officer. Singh also met with the children of the officer who laid down his life in the attack on Friday.

He directed Director General of Police S P Vaid to expedite the case of jobs for the next of kin, the spokesman said.

The deputy chief minister said the nation will always remain indebted to Dar, who was the SHO Achabal, for his supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty. Vaid, IGP-Kashmir Munir Khan, and other senior officials from police and administration also accompanied the deputy chief minister.

PTI