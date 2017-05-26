J-K govt lifts ban on social media in Kashmir

Srinagar, May 26: A month-long ban on 22 social media sites and applications in Kashmir was lifted by the Jammu and Kashmir Home department on Friday.

Access to the banned social media sites was restored around 8.30 pm, an official said. Jammu and Kashmir Home Department had on April 26 banned 22 social media sites and applications, including facebook, whatsapp and twitter, in an attempt to curb the street protests in the Valley.

However, the ban had little meaning as users accessed the banned sites through virtual private networks.

PTI