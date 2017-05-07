Jammu and Kashmir Government on Sunday wrote to District Magistrates over transmission of non permitted TV channels by certain cable operators.

It also read that the transmission of non permitted TV channels has potential to encourage violence and sought for necessary action.

Dozens of news, entertainment and Islamic channels beamed from Pakistan and the Gulf countries are very popular among people in Kashmir.

The move to ban these channels comes after the authorities banned 22 social media websites and instant messaging services like Facebook and Whatsapp last month in a desperate bid to curb anti-India and pro-freedom protests in the disputed territory.

Following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in an encounter that sparked off civilian uprising in Kashmir, authorities on July 17 last year banned newspaper publication for three days and a major printing press was shut in a sweeping information blackout.

