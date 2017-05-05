J&K governor Vohra meets PM Modi to discuss security situation in valley

New Delhi, May 5: Days after Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti met Prime Minister Narendra Modi over law and order issue in the state, the governor N N Vohra on Friday met PM Modi in the national capital to discuss the present security situation in the state.

According to reports, the continuous unrest in the valley was raised during the meeting that was held at Prime Minister's Office.

Vohra had earlier met Union Home minister Rajnath Singh on the same issue.

Vohra is believed to have raised about the two bodies of jawans was mutilated by the Pakistan army across the Line Of control.

On May 1, Two Indian security personnel were killed in ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Poonch district and their bodies were mutilated by Pakistan army which they denied later.

A junior commissioned officer of the army and a BSF head constable were killed in the attack, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said.

Pakistan Army carried out unprovoked rocket and forward mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, Border Action Team action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts," the Northern Command of the Indian Army said in a statement. "In an unsoldierly act by the Pakistan Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated," it said. The Indian Army has warned of appropriated response for the despicable act.

Soon after the incident, the Indian armed forces comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel undertook search operation in the valley to sniff out terrorists

