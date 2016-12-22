J-K government sacks employee for remaining absent

Jammu, Dec 22: Jammu and Kashmir government today sacked an employee after he remained absent from duty for nearly nine months, an official said.

"It is hereby ordered, service of Tenzen Chhoyal, Orderly of J-K Secretariat service, is terminated and is discharged from the government service with effect from March 30, 2016," Under Secretary to the Government, Iftikhar Rasool Hamdani, said.

Chhoyal, who joined General Administration Department (GAD) on August 24, 2015, was posted in State Home department. He did not report to duty since March 30, 2016, Hamdani said. Despite several notices, he remained absent from the duty, he added.

PTI