J-K: Engineer Rashid sent out of assembly

Jammu, Jan 24: Jammu and Kashmir's Independent MLA Engineer Rashid was removed from the assembly for disrupting its proceedings on Tuesday.

Shouting slogans against the state government, the MLA stormed into the well of the house when the session started.

Rashid alleged that the state government had arrested a teacher who issued the school certificate of Sahil Ahmad Sheikh, who has been detained under the Public Safety Act. The certificate stated that Sahil was a minor.

Assembly speaker Kavinder Gupta ordered the MLA to be removed after repeated requests failed to calm him down.

On Monday, Rashid waved a school certificate of Sahil that confirmed that the student was a minor.

IANS