J-K encounter: Operations continue to flush terrorists out in Pulwama's Bamnoo

Jammu and Kashmir security forces on Tuesday morning conitnued their search operation following an encounter in Pulwama district's Bamnoo on Monday. One of the militants killed in the encounter has been identified as Kifayat. The operation is still ongoing.

"Two militants have been killed so far while operation is still in progress," a J&K Police spokesperson said.

The encounter began following a search operation in Pulwama's Bahmnoo area. The police force received specific tip-off about the presence of the militants in the area. A body of third terrorist was also recovered in Pulwama's Bamnoo.

The official said four persons sustained injuries as security forces used force to chase away stone-pelting protesters near the encounter site.

Two civilians had also sustained gunshot wounds as protesters engaged in clashes with the security forces by pelting stones at them to disrupt the anti-terror operation.

OneIndia News