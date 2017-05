Gunfight raged between insurgents and Government forces at Kakpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday evening.

"Joint team of Army's 55 RR, SOG and CRPF 183, 182 battalion cordoned off the Hakirpora village following specific information about the presence of some militants in the area", official sources told.

A police officer while confirming the encounter said that three militant are believed to be trapped inside the area.

OneIndia News