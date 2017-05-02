J&K: EC cancels Anantnag by-poll once again, cites law and order problem

New Delhi, May 2: As Kashmir is fighting cross-border terrorism and repeated clashes between security forces and civilians, the Election Commission on Tuesday cancelled the Lok Sabha by-poll in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.

The EC cited law and order problem in the Valley behind the cancellation of the by-poll. The Anantnag by-poll was scheduled on May 25. However, the EC did not mention the next by-poll date for the Anantnag constituency.

The announcement has come just a day after two Indian soldiers were mutilated by Pakistani attackers in the Poonch sector of Kashmir.

In fact, this is the second time that the by-poll in the Anantnag constituency has been cancelled in the last one month. Earlier, election date was scheduled on April 12.

"A report has been received from the state administration of Jammu and Kashmir on April 10 that law and order situation prevailing in Anantnag parliamentary constituency is not conducive to holding of free and fair poll in the constituency on April 12," the notification issued by the EC said.

The Anantanag by-poll was cancelled after Srinagar Lok Sabha by-poll hosted on April 9 saw large-scale violence where eight civilians were killed. The Srinagar by-poll also saw only 7 per cent voter turnout.

OneIndia News