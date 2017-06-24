J&K: CRPF vehicle attacked, one SI killed, 2 personnel injured

One CRPF Sub-Inspector was killed and two personnel were injured on Saturday when terrorists attacked their vehicle near Srinagar's Pantha Chowk.

"Firing was on our vehicle. One SI lost his life and 2 of our personnel are injured. We have cordoned off the area," IG CRPF Ravideep Sahi told news agency ANI.

CRPF PRO Rajesh Yadav has said that militants have rushed to DPS School after a attacking on an ROP killing One Sub Inspector and injuring two others.

IG CRPF has ruled out a fidayeen attack and said this was a shootout. A siege has been laid around the area and search operations are underway.

Reports suggest that millitants have taken positions in the DPS building. Another media report quoting Home Ministry officials said that two CRPF personals have been killed .

On June 17, a vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under fire from militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Badgam district. No one was injured in that incident.

On June 16 evening, six policemen patrolling in Achabal locality of Anantnag district were attacked by about 10-15 heavily-armed terrorists.

The terrorists, after the ambush was over, got into the police vehicle and sprayed bullets at the policemen from point-blank range to disfigure their faces.

OneIndia News