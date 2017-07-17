J&K: Ceasefire violations by Pakistan along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, July 17: In yet another incident of ceasefire violation, Pakistan on Monday resorted to unprovoked firing along the Line of Control in Poonch's Balakote and Rajouri's Manjakote.

Pakistan, initiating the attack, resorted to unprovoked targeting of the Indian positions on the LoC in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Ministry spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said.

"The indiscriminate firing using small arms, automatics and mortars that started from 7.30 a.m. is still on," Mehta added.

The Indian Army was retaliating strongly and effectively, he added.

IANS