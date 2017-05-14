J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Rajouri's Chingus

In a fresh ceasefire violation on Sunday, Pakistan has resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in Chiti Bakri in Chingus area of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector.

The firing started 6:45 a.m. and more than 7 villages have been targeted.

Since Saturday, at least two civilians including a minor girl were killed and nine people, including four soldiers were injured as Pakistan pounded 35 villages and Indian posts with mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district.

Meanwhile, schools of the Nowshera region, Manjakote and Doongi zones have been closed.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday called for 'brotherhood and peace' between India and Pakistan post the cross-border firing in the state's Nowshera sector. "I would like to appeal to both nations, Pakistan and India, to not to indulge in unprovoked firings. We should maintain brotherhood and peace as we used to do during the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee government," she said.

OneIndia News