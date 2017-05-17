J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Balakot sector

In the recent Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC, no one has been injured so far.

By:
Paksitan again on Wednesday violated the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Balakot sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

File Photo of Indian Army

According to reports, no one has been injured so far.

Intense shelling by the Pakistani army has forced several families from Kashmir to migrate to temporary shelters that has been set up at a government higher secondary school in Rajouri district and other places. Though the Pakistani guns have been silent on Sunday morning bu the number of villagers in variopus camps has swelled in numbers.

Meanwhile, two people had died in Nowshera, including a 14-year-old, in mortar shelling by Pakistan in Nowshera sector.

