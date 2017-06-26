J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in BG sector

Jammu, June 26: Paksitan again on Monday resorted to unprovoked shelling and firing on the Line of Control in BG sector.

The Pakistan shelling and firing started at 8.15 pm. A CRPF assistant commandant Arvind and a constable Santosh Kumar were injured during clashes in Anantnag's Verinag. Kumar lost his two fingers.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Manish Mehta said in winter capital Jammu that the Pakistan Army "initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing" of small arms, automatics and mortars in Bhimber Gali sector along the LoC, reports IANS.

J&K: A CRPF assistant commandant Arvind & a constable Santosh Kumar injured during clashes in Anantnag's Verinag, Kumar lost his two fingers pic.twitter.com/YTvxfJXkKN — ANI (@ANI_news) June 26, 2017

Meanwhile, reports say that the Indian Army is retaliating strongly and effectively in a counter- attack on Pakistan army.

OneIndia News