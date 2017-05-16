One person was injured in a blast at a bus stand in Jammu & Kashmir's Kishtwar district. According to reports, three vehicles were damaged as well.

J&K: Blast in a car parked at Kishtwar's mini bus stand. One person injured; more details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vrusQaPs2e — ANI (@ANI_news) May 16, 2017

The injured person is identified as Raj kumar of keshwan. The bomb was placed in an Alto car which was parked near to the bus stand.

Earliar on Monday, a militant hideout was busted by the army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in Kishtwar district's Nagseni Tehsil area.

They recovered one AK 56 rifle along with two magazines, sixty AK 56 rounds, four UBGL grenades, four hand grenades, one wireless set, one Radio set antenna, three RPG rounds, one binocular, cooking utensils and two blankets.

OneIndia News