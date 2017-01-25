Srinagar, Jan 25: Five bodies have been recovered including that of Major Amit Sagar after an avalanche hit an army camp at 5:45am in Jammu and Kashmir's Sonamarg on Wednesday.

There are reports that six Army men were successfully rescued from avalanche-hit army camp while four others are still mising.

In yet another incident, four members of a family died as an avalanche buried their house in Gurez sector near the Line of Control in Kashmir.

The avalanche struck at Badoogam village in Tulail area of Gurez in the wee hours and buried the house of Mehraj-ud-Din Lone, a police official said. He said the house collapsed under the debris of the avalanche resulting in death of 55-year-old Lone, his wife Azizi (50), 22-year-old son Irfan and daughter Gulshan (19).

Lone's another son, Reyaz Ahmad, was rescued by the authorities and admitted to a hospital, the official said. The authorities in Kashmir have issued avalanche warning for higher reaches of the Valley following fresh snowfall on Tuesday and advised people to stay away from the mountains and foothills.

