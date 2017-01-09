J-K: Assembly adjourned for half-an-hour amid uproar

Jammu, Jan 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday witnessed noisy scenes as the opposition members resorted to sloganeering and stormed the well of the house over clashes between the two communities in Kathua district.

Speaker Kavinder Gupta adjourned the House for half-an-hour following the uproar.

Soon after the House met for the second sitting, the National Conference MLA Mian Altaf raised the issue of clashes over an alleged sacrilegious act on Monday morning, after which the opposition members staged a protest raising anti-government slogans and tried to storm the Well of the House.

As the pandemonium continued in the House, the Speaker adjourned the House for half-an-hour. Nine persons, including five cops, were injured in clashes in the district, following which three persons have been arrested.

PTI