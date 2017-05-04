J&K: Army patrol party attacked in Shopian, 3 injured

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Two army personnel and one civilian were injured in an attack on Army patrol party in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Thursday.

The Indian Armed forces are undertaking a major operation in Kashmir to snuff out terrorists.

Army
File photo of Army operation in Jammu and Kashmir

The operation comprising nearly 3,000 security personnel is being undertaken after videos of terrorists moving around freely in the Shopian district surfaced.

Around 30 villages are under the radar of the security forces where the terrorists are said to be holed up.

The operation is a coordinated one with the help of inputs from the Intelligence Bureau. IB officials have reported the presence of 160 terrorists in the Valley of which several have infiltrated from Pakistan.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

army, jammu and kashmir, militants, attack, injured, jawans

Story first published: Thursday, May 4, 2017, 19:32 [IST]
Other articles published on May 4, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...