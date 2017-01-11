J-K: Army foils infiltration bid, kills two militants

A group of heavily-armed militants were trying to cross the LoC when army spotted them.

Jammu, Jan 11: Two infiltrating militants were killed on Wednesday on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district as the army foiled an infiltration bid, said defence sources.

A group of heavily-armed militants was challenged by alert troops on the Indian side of the LoC on  Wednesday morning. This led to a gunfight in which two of the intruders were killed, said the sources.

"The infiltration bid has been foiled," said a source.

Reports from the area said Pakistan Army had provided covering fire to facilitate the infiltration.

IANS

Story first published: Wednesday, January 11, 2017, 20:48 [IST]
