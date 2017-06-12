J&K: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in Poonch

Jammu, Jun 12: The Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district.

File photo of security forces guarding the border
Soldiers deployed along the LoC in Poonch detected a suspicious movement at around 0330 hours and engaged the "Pakistan-backed terrorists", a defence spokesman said.

As the Indian troops fired on them, the terrorists returned fire and ran back across the LoC, he said.

An intense combing operation was conducted which resulted in recovery eight rucksacks (one combat jacket each), one Underbarrel Grenade Launchers (UBGL), one binocular, one radio set with antenna, 7 shawls medicines, 7 ready-to-eat meals, a mobile phone, cells, personal clothing and eatables, the spokesperson said.

PTI

Story first published: Monday, June 12, 2017, 22:50 [IST]
