J&K: Army foils another infiltration bid in Poonch sector, guns down one terrorist

One terrorist was killed in the Nangi Tekri area in a gunfight which erupted when the security forces foiled another infiltration bid along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch sector.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel, Manish Mehta told IANS: "Alert troops of the Army noticed suspicious movement on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector around 2.30 a.m."

"The intruder was killed in ambush. His identity is yet to be ascertained," Mehta added.

Early Saturday morning, the Indian Army said that four terrorists were killed in an operation that started late Friday night in Jammu and Kashmir's Rampur. The operation was underway and according to the reports, two more terrorists have been killed by the Army taking the toll to a total of six. According to the reports, Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Ahmad Bhat is one of the 6 terrorists neutralised by the Army.

On Friday, the Indian Army foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) on a patrol party along the Line of Control in Uri sector, killing two militants. "Alert troops foiled a BAT attack on our patrol party in Uri sector today. Two BAT terrorists were killed in the operation," an army official said. The BAT attack was effectively repulsed, the official said.

OneIndia News