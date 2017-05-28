J&K: Amid unrest, 800 Kashmiri youth appear for Army exam

A day after Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Sabzar Bhat was killed, hundreds of Kashmiri youth on Sunday participated in the Army recruitment examination.
Around 1300 youth appear for common test to join Army
Common entrance written examination for selection of Indian Army Junior Commissioned Officers and other ranks was held at Srinagar and Pattan on Sunday. Out of 815 candidates who had applied 799 appeared for the test at Pattan and out of 500 493 appeared at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre in Srinagar.
Curfew imposed in parts of Srinagar
Curfew has been imposed in large parts of Srinagar to prevent protests against the killing of top militant commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.
The curfew has been announced in parts of Srinagar falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations including Kralkhud, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo and Nowhatta.
Internet services, prepaid mobile outgoing calls barred
The mobile internet services were suspended a day after authorities lifted a month-long ban on the social media. The outgoing calls on prepaid mobiles were also broke out after protests in several parts of the Valley.
Burhan Wani's successor Sabzar Bhat killed
Two militants, Sabzar Ahmad Bhat, who succeeded Burhan Wani, and Faizain Bhat were killed and identified by villagers in Tral area of south Kashmir in Pulwama district. A civilian was also killed and over two dozen protesters were injured during the clashes in Tral.
