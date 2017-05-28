J&K: Amid unrest, 800 Kashmiri youth appear for Army exam

Curfew imposed in parts of Srinagar

Curfew has been imposed in large parts of Srinagar to prevent protests against the killing of top militant commander Sabzar Ahmad Bhat in an encounter with government forces in Tral area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The curfew has been announced in parts of Srinagar falling under the jurisdiction of eight police stations including Kralkhud, Khanyar, Rainawari, Safa kadal, Maharaj Gunj, Maisuma, Batamaloo and Nowhatta.