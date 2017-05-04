J&K: After recent terror attack, security forces cordon off over 20 villages

Security forces on Thursday cordoned off more than 20 villages of Kashmir's Shopian after recent terror attacks in the valley and began its search operation.

On May 1, Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists had carried out a major attack in Kashmir, killing seven people, including five policemen, after dragging them out of a banks cash van in Kulgam district.

Security agencies said that local militants, who've mostly joined Hizbul Mujahideen, have no weapons and arms training. They depend mostly on snatched weapons from J&K police.

Support to militants in these southern districts, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Kulgam, has increased since the encounter killing of Hizb commander Burhan Wani in June 2016.

Reacting to the combing operation, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat said that the combing operation in Kashmir was to make sure that situation is brought under control in valley post recent incidents.

Rawat said,''Banks have been looted, policemen have been killed. That is why today's combing operation is taking place.''''We are taking measures, have beefed up our counter infiltration posture to take care of the situation. Terrorists are going to attempt infiltration,snows are melting,summer months started so like each year infiltration will commence,'' said Rawat.

