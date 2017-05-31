J&K: 4 cops injured in grenade attack near police station in Sopore

By:
At least four police personnel injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a Police party near J&K Bank in Sopore town in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade at Police party in Sopore

According to police, four police personnel were injured in grenade attack in Sopore in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the injured cops have been identified as Noor Mohammad Head constable belt number 366, Bilal Ahmed Belt number 671, Abdul Reham belt number 561 and Ghulam Hassan belt number 199 head constable.

Police launched manhunt to nab the militants.

Story first published: Wednesday, May 31, 2017, 17:05 [IST]
