J-K: 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Anantnag

Srinagar: Three militants were gunned down in a brief encounter in Bulbul Nowgam area of Anantnag district late Monday.

Bodies of three LeT terrorists, one AK 47, one SLR, one pistol recovered from them, police sources said.

A counter-operation is currently underway in the area.

The encounter broke out at around 8 pm at Wanihama village of Anantnag, following an anti-militancy operation launched by the security forces, said a defence spokesman.

In a chance encounter 3 terrorists killed near Anantnag by joint team of security forces, identities are being ascertained said J&K DGP SP Vaid.

Sources said that the brief gunfight took place in an open area were militants were intercepted in Achabal area of Anantnag called Bulbul Nowgam.

Earlier in the day, terrorists attacked an army convoy at Bijbehara in Anantnag. Security personnel retaliated and one person was injured in the firing. The Army also cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the terrorists.

Haji Abdullah (60), a resident of Arwani in Bijbehara, suffered a bullet injury on his left thigh and is undergoing treatment at the Bone and Joint Hospital here, the official said.

